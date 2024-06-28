Himachal governor, state government spar over delay in appointment of V-Cs

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government find themselves on a collision course over the delay in the appointment of vice-chancellors at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University, Palampur, and the Himachal Pradesh University, Summer Hill. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT File)

“It’s completely wrong to blame the Raj Bhawan over the delay in appointment of vice-chancellor and those training guns at Raj Bhawan should first clarify the facts,” Shukla said in a press conference. “Since I have learned many things through the media, I thought it was better to reply through the media, even though the governor’s house has made correspondence with the government.”

He asserted that the relationship between the government and the Raj Bhawan was not normal, but questioned the statements made by a minister in the state government on the issue. The response came as a rebuttal to recent statements made by agriculture minister Chander Kumar.

Elaborating on the issue of V-Cs’ appointment, the governor said there was no delay from the Raj Bhawan. He said the delay was instead caused due to a writ petition in the court, adding, “The government is saying that we allocate the budget, hence our suggested person should be appointed as the V-C. However, I don’t think it is right. The person who holds a good academic background should become the V-C.”

The governor said the office was following the laid down norms for appointment of V-Cs and a search committee was constituted, the post was advertised but it was challenged in the court.

“The government had sent a bill and passed it in the assembly and claimed that the government was providing funds. It does not mean whoever they recommend will be appointed. I want an academician to be appointed,” Shukla said.

Shukla said 90% of the budget was allocated through the central government. “How will they feel if I ask where the budget was being spent,” he questioned, clarifying that the file pertaining appointment of the V-Cs was with the government and not with the Raj Bhawan,

The governor expressed displeasure over the absence of a regular V-C at Himachal Pradesh University for the last one year, saying the Raj Bhawan has appointed the government representative i.e. the chief secretary to oversee the appointment. He added that a letter was also written to the CM but no action has been taken on it yet.

Shukla also expressed his anguish over the Yoga Day celebrations, saying, “The day was not celebrated as it should have been. There should be no politics. The government had invited me for the yoga day function, but there was no representative of the government.”