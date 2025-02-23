Menu Explore
Himachal govt amends prison manual rules, ends caste-based work allocation

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 23, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The state government has inserted a paragraph in the manual prohibiting caste based discrimination in prisons and correctional institutions

The Himachal Pradesh government has amended all the caste based provisions in the Himachal Pradesh Prison Manual 2021 to ensure equality and elimination of caste based work allocation among prisoners, said a government spokesperson on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that now the jail records will no longer mention the caste, community or religious affiliations of inmates of prisons. (File)

The state government has inserted a paragraph in the manual prohibiting caste based discrimination in prisons and correctional institutions. The newly added provision, ensures that no discrimination, classification or segregation of prisoners will occur on the basis of caste. Whereas, it further mandates that there will be no discrimination of prisoners in allotment of any duty or work in prisons on the basis of their caste. It invokes the provision that prisoners will not be engaged in manual scavenging, sewer system maintenance and septic tank cleaning. Earlier, there was also a provision in the jail manual allowing the employment of paid sweepers in the absence of female prisoners for cleaning tasks. This clause, previously under paragraph 214, has now been completely deleted.

The spokesperson said that now the jail records will no longer mention the caste, community or religious affiliations of inmates of prisons. Previously the prison manual included provisions for such classifications. The state government has introduced these reforms through the Himachal Prison Manual Second Amendment, 2025.

Furthermore, the amended Jail Manual also provides a clear definition of habitual offenders. A person will be classified as habitual offenders if the person has been convicted or sentenced to imprisonment on more than two occasions on account of any one or more of the offences committed on different occasions and not constituting parts of same transaction within a continuous period of five years, provided the convictions have not been overturned on appeal or review.

