Himachal govt disburses ₹14.6 cr for welfare of destitute cattle

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken significant steps to address the growing issue of stray and destitute cattle while safeguarding the interests of farmers. During the financial year 2025–26, an amount of ₹14.68 crore has been disbursed under the Gopal Yojana as a maintenance grant to ensure proper care, shelter and well-being of abandoned and destitute cows across the state, a spokesperson of the state government said. The Himachal Pradesh government has taken significant steps to address the growing issue of stray and destitute cattle while safeguarding the interests of farmers. (HT File)

He stated that recognising the serious challenges posed by stray cattle, particularly the damage caused to standing crops, the government has accorded high priority to resolving this issue. Farmers in many parts of the state have been facing substantial losses due to crop destruction and in some areas, the situation has even forced them to scale down or abandon agricultural activities.

A spokesperson of the state government stated that as part of a major policy initiative to strengthen cattle care infrastructure, the financial assistance for the upkeep of cows in registered cow shelters and sanctuaries has been significantly enhanced. The monthly grant has been increased from ₹700 to ₹1,200 per cow, with effect from October 1, 2025. The enhanced assistance is being disbursed through the Himachal Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog to ensure better management, improved nutrition and proper healthcare for the animals.

The spokesperson further added that the proper rehabilitation of stray cattle will not only address the challenges faced by farmers and encourage them to resume farming activities, but will also improve road safety in the state, as a significant number of accidents are attributed to stray cattle on roads.

The spokesperson further added that several measures have been proposed in the Budget 2026–27 for the rehabilitation of stray cattle. In recent years, the state government has established multiple cow sanctuaries and large Gausadans. Reputed voluntary organisations, NGOs and business houses interested in adopting any government Gausadan or cow sanctuary will be granted permission by the government.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The rural economy is a priority sector for the state government. Despite the discontinuation of RDG, there will be no shortage of funds to support our farmers and horticulturists.”