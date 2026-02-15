Himachal govt sanctions ₹1,617 cr for modernisation of healthcare facilities

The Himachal government on Sunday approved ₹1,617 crore in the first phase of ₹3,000 crore comprehensive healthcare modernisation initiative. This investment will upgrade infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges, Super Speciality Centres and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans. The project is scheduled for implementation from April 1 to 30. This investment will upgrade infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges, Super Speciality Centres and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans, said a spokesperson of Himachal government. (File)

A government spokesperson said that under this initiative, institutions will be equipped with high-end diagnostic facilities, simulation-based medical training systems, AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and integrated digital health platforms. The project aims to ensure timely access to specialised care, reduce referral-related costs, improve patient outcomes and strengthen emergency response systems in remote and far-flung areas. It will also promote gender-equitable and climate-resilient healthcare, positioning Himachal as a pioneering state in accessible and technology-driven public health modernization.

The spokesperson further said that the first component of the project focuses on strengthening physical infrastructure. This includes new construction, renovation and upgradation of academic blocks, outpatient and inpatient facilities in Government Medical Colleges. High-fidelity simulation centres, AR/VR-based training facilities, digital libraries and skill labs integrated with e-learning platforms will also be established. Advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment such as MRI, CT scanners, digital radiology systems and molecular diagnostic laboratories will be installed.

Under the second component, tertiary care centres at IGMC Shimla, AIMSS Chamiana and Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur will be further strengthened. Services such as renal and bone marrow transplant, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, advanced endoscopic procedures, pediatric care and robotic-assisted surgeries will be expanded.

The third component of the project envisages strengthening Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans by equipping them with modern diagnostic and surgical facilities, including CT scanners, mobile X-ray units, ultrasound machines, laparoscopic systems, and ophthalmic surgical units.