Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Himachal govt seeks waiver of 5 lakh from HC

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 26, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The application was moved during resumed hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Sharma, challenging the extension of six months granted to Prabodh Saxena as chief secretary of the state

Himachal government has sought waiver of the 5 lakh fine imposed on the state for delay in issuing notification regarding the appointment of Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chairman and its members.

The state government on June 24 had issued notifications regarding the appointment of retired IAS officer RD Dhiman as the RERA chairperson, along with appointment of another retired officer, Amit Kashyap, as a member. (iStockR)
The state government on June 24 had issued notifications regarding the appointment of retired IAS officer RD Dhiman as the RERA chairperson, along with appointment of another retired officer, Amit Kashyap, as a member. (iStockR)

The application was moved during resumed hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Sharma, challenging the extension of six months granted to Prabodh Saxena as chief secretary of the state.

The state government on June 24 had issued notifications regarding the appointment of retired IAS officer RD Dhiman as the RERA chairperson, along with appointment of another retired officer, Amit Kashyap, as a member. The appointments were made under Section 20 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, by the Governor, following the recommendations of the selection committee.

The case was deferred to July 23, when the petitioner Atul is expected to file reply to the replies filed on behalf of chief secretary Prabodh Saxena as well as the central and state governments.

Follow Us On