Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / French agency to help improve water, sanitation services in 5 Himachal towns

French agency to help improve water, sanitation services in 5 Himachal towns

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 30, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Under the project, ₹612 crore will be provided by AFD, whereas the state will provide ₹204.85 crore. The beneficiaries of the project will receive house service connections in these five cities and the sewerage treatment plant will be designed with cutting-edge technologies so that the effluent could be reused for agricultural and industrial purposes.

To improve drinking water and sanitation services in five towns of the State, the Himachal government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of 817.12 crore project with the French Development Agency, Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD), to develop better sewerage facilities in five towns of the state --Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan and Karsog and to improve drinking water supply in Manali and Palampur towns.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Under the project, 612 crore will be provided by AFD, whereas the state will provide 204.85 crore. The beneficiaries of the project will receive house service connections in these five cities and the sewerage treatment plant will be designed with cutting-edge technologies so that the effluent could be reused for agricultural and industrial purposes.

The project aims to improve the environmental condition of water sources, reduce water-borne diseases, manage quality sanitation facilities in accordance with local regulations and international best practices and bring financial sustainability to the drinking water and sanitation sector.

Out of 425.85 crore in the first phase, 340 crore will be financed by AFD and in the second phase AFD will provide 272 crore out of a total project cost of 371 crore. The project will be implemented in three years and phase-II will begin after 18 months from the commencement of Phase 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
memorandum of understanding manali bilaspur palampur drinking water + 3 more
memorandum of understanding manali bilaspur palampur drinking water + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out