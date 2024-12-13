Himachal govt to formulate policy to revive projects up to 25 MW

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to accept the recommendations of the high-powered committee on the hydropower sector, in principle, chaired by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. The government will assess and formulate a policy to revive projects up to 25 MW that have shown no visible progress. (HT Photo)

Under these provisions, the government will assess and formulate a policy to revive projects up to 25 MW that have shown no visible progress. There are currently over 700 such stalled projects in the state.

Special Relief Package extended

Providing relief the state cabinet has decided to extend the special relief package to disaster-affected areas, including Samej and Rampur in Shimla district, Jaun-Bagipul and Nirmand in Kullu district and Tikkam Thalu-Kot in Mandi district. Under this package, affected families will receive enhanced compensation for their losses. The compensation for completely damaged houses would be increased to ₹7 lakh, up from the previous amount of ₹1.5 lakh, aligning with the relief measures provided to disaster-affected families last year.

It decided to amend the HP District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust Rules, 2016. The amendments include a clear demarcation of directly and indirectly affected areas and the radius of the directly affected area has been expanded from 5 km to 15 km, ensuring a wider reach of benefits to local communities. Additionally, the rules mandate that at least 70% of DMF funds must be utilised exclusively in the affected areas, with a focus on allocating at least 70% of these funds to high-priority sectors.

SOPs for disposal of salvage trees

The cabinet gave its nod to implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the disposal of salvage trees across the state. This move aims to ensure the prompt removal and management of fallen or damaged trees lying along roadsides.

It further decided to grant powers to the DFOs to manage lots up to 50 trees in order to streamline the process, reduce cost and ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects like schools, hospitals, roads etc.