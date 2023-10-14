Himachal govt to notify trekking routes to improve safety: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was giving topmost priority to adventure tourism activities in Himachal and concrete steps had been taken to ensure the safety of the trekkers and other adventure lovers. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

To lower the incidence of missing trekkers, a new initiative had been taken under which the forest department has been directed to designate and notify trekking routes across the state.

These trekking routes would be meticulously planned, taking into consideration local weather conditions and the availability of essential facilities such as accommodation. These routes would be offered to trekkers as comprehensive packages through the eco-tourism society, thus streamlining their trekking experience and bolstering their safety.

“The recurring problem of trekkers getting lost or facing unexpected incidents leads to resource-intensive rescue efforts. Notifying the trekking routes would enhance their safety and convenience,” the chief minister said.

Under the proposed regulations, trekkers will be required to register before embarking on their journeys. Additionally, they will be provided with tracking devices as a mandatory safety measure. This will enable swift tracking in the event of an emergency, ensuring timely assistance.

