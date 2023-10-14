News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal govt to notify trekking routes to improve safety: Sukhu

Himachal govt to notify trekking routes to improve safety: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 15, 2023 05:06 AM IST

To lower the incidence of missing trekkers, a new initiative had been taken under which the forest department has been directed to designate and notify trekking routes across the state

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was giving topmost priority to adventure tourism activities in Himachal and concrete steps had been taken to ensure the safety of the trekkers and other adventure lovers.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

To lower the incidence of missing trekkers, a new initiative had been taken under which the forest department has been directed to designate and notify trekking routes across the state.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These trekking routes would be meticulously planned, taking into consideration local weather conditions and the availability of essential facilities such as accommodation. These routes would be offered to trekkers as comprehensive packages through the eco-tourism society, thus streamlining their trekking experience and bolstering their safety.

“The recurring problem of trekkers getting lost or facing unexpected incidents leads to resource-intensive rescue efforts. Notifying the trekking routes would enhance their safety and convenience,” the chief minister said.

Under the proposed regulations, trekkers will be required to register before embarking on their journeys. Additionally, they will be provided with tracking devices as a mandatory safety measure. This will enable swift tracking in the event of an emergency, ensuring timely assistance.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out