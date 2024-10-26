Himachal govt to pay full salary to doctors pursuing PG courses: CM Sukhu

Ahead of Diwali, doctors who are pursuing post graduate (PG) courses would be considered on duty and will receive a full salary, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday. Earlier, a cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40% for those on study leave, which adversely affected doctors opting for further studies. (HT File)

Acting on the CM’s directives, the state government has decided to exclude doctors pursuing PG courses, senior residency or DM-level studies from the purview of study leave. Earlier, a cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40% for those on study leave, which adversely affected doctors opting for further studies. Now, doctors pursuing PG courses will receive their full salary and their study will be considered on duty.

Sukhu said, “Postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salaries while they pursue their courses. These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is vital for both their professional growth and the state’s healthcare system. By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, enhancing both the quality of training for doctors and the healthcare services available to the public. This is expected to lead to better patient outcomes and foster a more robust healthcare system, ultimately benefiting communities throughout Himachal Pradesh.”

This decision follows a recent meeting where a delegation of medical officers approached the chief minister to address this concern. Sukhu assured them of swift action and instructed the health department officials to resolve the matter. The State Government has now approved full salary for doctors pursuing PG courses.

This decision aligns with the chief minister’s vision to strengthen healthcare in Himachal Pradesh by empowering doctors through quality education, ultimately enhancing healthcare services for the State. Additionally, this decision will contribute to the development of robust healthcare services across the state as doctors, upon completing their PG studies, will serve in government health institutions in the State, helping improve the overall healthcare infrastructure, he added.