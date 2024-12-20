Menu Explore
Himachal: Guv, CM express grief over OP Chautala’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 21, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said Chautala was a committed leader whose dedication to public welfare and tireless efforts for progress left an enduring legacy

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of former Haryana CM and senior leader Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away on Friday at the age of 89. He had been battling a prolonged illness for a considerable period.

chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Chautala’s passing was an immense loss for the political and social spheres of the country. (HT File)
Shukla said Chautala was a committed leader whose dedication to public welfare and tireless efforts for progress left an enduring legacy.

Meanwhile, the CM, in his condolence message, said Chautala’s passing was an immense loss for the political and social spheres of the country. He emphasised the former leader’s lifelong commitment to serving the people and his influence in shaping the development of Haryana.

