Himachal guv stresses need for quality education in rural areas

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, emphasising the importance of providing quality education, particularly in rural areas of the state, said that educational institutions should be judged not merely by infrastructure but by the quality of education imparted and the manner in which students’ talents are nurtured. Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

The governor was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the undergraduate programmes at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Education, Nogli, in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, on Monday.

He said that teachers and teacher training play a crucial role in shaping students. “A good teacher bears the responsibility of shaping good students. In the present times, the concept of ‘guru’ has been replaced by that of a ‘teacher’, but in Indian tradition, the guru has always been revered as a guide and torchbearer of society,” he remarked.

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the governor said that the new policy provides an opportunity to reconnect with India’s great thinkers and leaders, while imparting values, ethics among students. He underlined that to protect Himachal Pradesh, it was imperative to eliminate the menace of drug abuse from society.

On the occasion, students of the college presented cultural programmes, including an emotionally moving dance drama based on the Ramayana.

Sincere efforts essential to eliminate TB

Governor Shukla called for “serious introspection”, while expressing concern over the rise in TB cases despite the target of making Himachal Pradesh a TB-free state by 2024.

“The target was to make Himachal a TB-free state by 2024. But instead of declining, the number of TB patients had increased, which called for serious introspection,” said Shukla, while chairing a Tuberculosis Elimination Review Meeting at Rampur subdivision in Shimla district on Monday.

“This clearly indicates that we have not discharged our responsibilities in the desired manner, and all of us are accountable for it,” he remarked.

Calling upon social organisations, institutions and individuals to come forward as Nikshay Mitras, the governor said that with collective efforts, Himachal would strive to become a TB-free state by 2026.

On the occasion, the Governor distributed nutrition kits to TB patients from Ani and Nirmand blocks.