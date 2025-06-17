Himachal HC extends interim relief to ex-HPPCL MD in Vimal Negi death case

Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) on Monday extended the interim relief to former managing director of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Harikesh Meena in the case related to the death of chief engineer Vimal Negi. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 14. (File)

The orders were passed during the resumed hearing of anticipatory bail application filed by former HPPCL MD. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 14.

Extending interim relief, the HC single bench of justice Virender Singh has also asked the CBI to file a status report on July 14, 2025.

In this case Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family has alleged that Negi was under immense mental stress and was being harassed by senior officials at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

Meena along with that of director (electrical) Desh Raj, were accused by Vimal Negi’s wife, Kiran Negi, for harassing her husband . The investigation of the case were handed over to CBI on May 23.

As per a June 14 order, Harikesh Meena has now been posted as special secretary, youth services and sports. The state government has divested additional chief secretary (ACS) Onkar Chand Sharma of all major portfolios, retaining him only as ACS tribal development. The state government had handed over revenue, home, forest, vigilance, and appeals departments to 1993-batch IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant, who also will hold the role of chairman of Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi who was asked to proceed on “leave” on May 27, along with ACS Sharma, is yet to join back.