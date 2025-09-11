Himachal HC raps govt over inadequate deployment of cops on NH 5

Himachal Pradesh high court has pulled up the state government for failing to deploy adequate police personnel along National Highway-5 in Solan district. During the course of hearings, the court was informed that the superintendent of police, Solan, had cited shortage of manpower as the main hurdle in ensuring round-the-clock monitoring on weekends and festive seasons. (File)

“The state must wake up from its deep slumber and realise the importance of posting the requisite number of police officials on the most important highway of the state,” observed the division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma while disposing off the matter.

The high court had taken suo moto notice following a letter by Gram Sudhar Sabha, Koti, highlighting rampant violations of noise and liquor laws in the Jabli area.

Expressing dismay over the State’s lackadaisical approach, division bench comprising chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma observed that despite repeated directions and recommendations from the director general of police, the government continued to drag its feet on strengthening cadre positions at Parwanoo and Dharampur police stations, which cover one of the busiest stretches of the state highway network.

During the course of hearings, the court was informed that the superintendent of police, Solan, had cited shortage of manpower as the main hurdle in ensuring round-the-clock monitoring on weekends and festive seasons. The DGP too, in multiple communications since 2023, pressed for cadre enhancement, pointing out that strength at these police stations had not been revised since the district’s formation. While deferring decisions in the past to allow the finance department to consider creation of 43 additional posts, the bench finally closed proceedings with the direction that the state must act upon the DGP’s request without further delay.