Himachal HC seeks records in illegal tree felling case

The Himachal Pradesh high court has summoned records of departmental proceedings against 16 forest officers in connection with the illegal felling of 416 trees in the Koti forest range in Shimla district from 2015-18. The Himachal Pradesh high court has summoned records of departmental proceedings against 16 forest officers in connection with the illegal felling of 416 trees in the Koti forest range in Shimla district from 2015-18. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

A division bench, comprising chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Satyen Vaidya, directed the government to submit the records related to the departmental proceedings against the officers by August 8.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The government’s counsel apprised the court of the departmental proceedings initiated against the then forest officers, most of who have been acquitted as no negligence was found.

The court said in view of such a large number of trees being felled, it’s necessary to observe the record of departmental proceedings initiated by the government on its orders.

The officers comprise two forest rangers, two divisional forest officers, three assistant forest rangers, two range forest officers, six block officers, and one forest guard. All these personnel were posted at Bhalawag Beat, Koti Forest Block, in Shimla forest circle.

The government had earlier informed the court that according to the field instructions, forest officers must inspect the area under their control and keep vigil on felling. Instead of acting against senior officers, the department initiated action against middle and lower-rung staff.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court said that the state government must have recovered the cost of the wood of the trees cut in this case, but the value of trees cannot be evaluated and illegal felling cannot be compensated.