Himachal HC stays recruitment notices for vice chancellors of agriculture universities

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment notices issued last month for the appointment of vice-chancellors in two state agriculture universities, observing that the eligibility criteria may have unfairly excluded faculty members holding posts equivalent to professor. Staying the recruitment notices dated July 21, the court issued notice to the respondents, granting four weeks to file a reply, and fixed September 25 for further hearing. (File)

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Ajaydeep Bindra, principal (Scientist) at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, and another petitioner, principal (Horticulturist) at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Both argued that despite being equivalent in rank to Professors — as per a 2014 office order — they were ineligible under the July 21 recruitment notices for the top posts.

The petitioners contended that the omission of the word “equivalent” in the eligibility clause, unlike in similar advertisements by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, barred them and others in equivalent positions from applying.

The advocate general informed the court that the state government had already flagged the issue to the Chancellor — the governor of Himachal Pradesh — but had yet to receive a response. He also submitted that the governor’s secretary was not competent to issue such recruitment notices, which should have been released by the administrative heads of the agriculture and horticulture departments.

Prima facie agreeing with the petitioners, the court observed that the category of faculty members holding posts equivalent to Professor “ought to have been included” in the recruitment notice, or the term “equivalent” should have been explicitly used. It noted that in other states, eligibility for vice chancellor posts includes “equivalent experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation in a position equivalent to Professor.”

“In case such omission is not corrected, great prejudice shall be caused to the petitioners as well as other similarly situated persons,” the order said.

Staying the recruitment notices dated July 21, the court issued notice to the respondents, granting four weeks to file a reply, and fixed September 25 for further hearing.

Earlier this week Himachal government had formally withdrawn two advertisements issued for the selection of vice-chancellors at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (Nauni, Solan) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (Palampur), declaring any action taken under them “null and void” bringing state government and Raj Bhavan at loggerheads. As per a detailed order issued from Raj Bhavan on August 13, the governor restored the July 21 advertisements for both universities and extended the application deadline to August 18 at 5 pm. He maintained that the chancellor—vested with statutory powers under Section 24 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986—is the sole competent authority to initiate the VC appointment process.