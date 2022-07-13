Himachal HC stays Shimla MC delimitation orders, polls deferred
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday stayed the order of delimitation of Nabha and Summerhill wards of Shimla municipal corporation, which were passed by the deputy commissioner and upheld by the divisional commissioner of Shimla.
The court has stayed impugned orders and directed the respondents -- secretary, urban development; Shimla divisional commissioner; deputy commissioner and HP state election commission -- to file a reply. The case has been adjourned for August 16. The process of the Shimla civic body elections has also been put on hold.
A division bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed these orders on two separate petitions filed by petitioners Simi Nanda and Rajeev Thakur.
The court found that the deputy commissioner had failed to consider the factual aspect of the submissions raised by the petitioners.
It had observed that the deputy commissioner was required to take into consideration the fact that equal population as far as practicable in each ward be maintained and each ward was also required to maintain geographical compactness and contiguous in areas and recognisable boundaries. He was more influenced by the fact that no ECI polling stations should transgress the boundaries, which however does not find mentioned in the Rules, the court said.
The court in the order dated June 3, 2022, passed on the previous petitions, had set aside the impugned orders passed by the Shimla deputy commissioner and appellate authority divisional commissioner delimitation of ward no.11-Nabha (new ward no 12-Nabha) and ward no. 5-Summerhill (new ward no. 6-Summerhill).
The matter was remanded back to the Shimla DC with directions to decide the objections raised by the petitioners afresh, in accordance to the law, after appreciating the material available on record.
The Shimla DC on June 24 again rejected the objections filed by the petitioners, holding that the delimitation orders are as per the provisions laid down in the HP Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, and there is no need to make any change in the order.
The appeal filed by the petitioners against the impugned order was also rejected by the divisional commissioner.
The petitioners had again approached the high court with a prayer to quash and set aside the impugned orders of June 24 passed by the Shimla DC and order dated July 8, 2022, passed by the divisional commissioner, Shimla, on appeal.
The court has now stayed the impugned orders and directed the respondents to file a reply and the case has been adjourned for August 16.
-
BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
-
Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation which started the 'bicycle on rent service' at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down. The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
-
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
In a major setback to the ruling party in Himachal, its former BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member and Himachal party affairs incharge Rajeev Shukla. Khimi Ram has been a close confidante of former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He remained the state BJP chief from 2009 to 2012.
-
Ashwini Bhide is back as Metro 3 boss
Ashwini Bhide, 52, the bureaucrat who was in the eye of the storm for spearheading construction of the car shed at Aarey for Metro 3, and who had to step down from the position after the MVA government took over, is back with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation On Tuesday, Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer was given additional charge as managing director, MMRCL, which is implementing the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 project. She was transferred out of MMRCL in January 2020.
-
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
