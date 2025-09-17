Himachal HC to get two new judges

The Himachal Pradesh high court will soon get two new judges, as the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of two senior advocates as judges. The Himachal Pradesh high court will soon get two new judges, as the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of two senior advocates as judges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court registry on Monday, the Collegium, in its meeting held on September 15, 2025, cleared the names of advocate Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and advocate Romesh Verma for appointment as judges.

With their appointment, the effective strength of the Himachal Pradesh High Court will rise from the present 11 to 13 judges, including the Chief Justice. The sanctioned strength of the Himachal Pradesh High Court was enhanced from 13 to 17 judges in June 2022.