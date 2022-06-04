Himachal: In Congress bastion, Jai Ram targets Virbhadra’s clan
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday made a determined bid to woo the voters in Rampur Bushahr, home town of Congress stalwart and former CM Virbhadra Singh. Desperate to wrest the seat from a strong Congress citadel since 1952, Jai Ram inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 30 development projects worth ₹124 crore in the Rampur Vidhan Sabha area.
The voters in Rampur Bushahr, a former princely state ruled by Virbhadra Singh and his ancestors, have always voted for the Congress. It was only in 1977 when Nijju Ram of the Janata Party had won the elections from there.
Jai Ram said Rampur area was similar to his home turf Seraj and ensured that it will get a priority in the matter of development. He made a fervent appeal to the voters to give an opportunity to the BJP to represent the constituency and see the difference.
“It is strange that despite being represented by the Congress, several panchayats and villages of the area lack road connectivity,” Jai Ram said while addressing a public meeting in Rampur. He said that people must ponder on how long would they keep themselves associated with a particular clan and let the development take a hit.
The CM announced the opening of a Sanskrit college at Shingla, an HPSEB subdivision at Neerath, a police post at Kholighat, a bus stand at Sarahan, and a fire post at Jeuri.
He announced ₹10 crore for Tikkar-Khamadi road along with the revamp of three veterinary dispensaries, upgrading of two primary schools in Rampur to middle and model schools. He said that Jhakhari to Kahrkahan Gaura road would be metalled under Nabard funding by spending ₹5.85 crore.
Jai Ram said during the Covid pandemic, his government ensured the safety of people. He said that even the Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by HP government in tackling the pandemic. Jai Ram said that during his recent visit to the state, PM Modi addressed a national-level event from Shimla that was witnessed by over 17 lakh people of the country virtually.
Shimla Rural gets projects worth ₹14 crore
Jai Ram also inaugurated development projects worth ₹14 crore in Shimla Rural Vidhan Sabha area on Friday.
The CM inaugurated the science block of a government school in Banuna, a police post at Jalog village in Sunni tehsil and a PHC at Dharogda. He also inaugurated a building of a government school in Dharogda besides a road under Nabard in Sunni and the building of a PHC.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics