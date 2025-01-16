Himachal: In last 9 years, natural disasters killed 91 in Shimla district

A total of 91 human lives were lost in Shimla district due to natural disasters between 2016 to 2024 with maximum of 40 deaths reported in 2024. As per DDMA in 2017, at least seven persons and 18 sheep died in three main disasters of the district. In 2018, 47 houses, five gaushalas were damaged in four natural disasters, and 161 sheep and 10 goats lost their lives. (HT File)

This data was shared during a review meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday. Kashyap said the detailed report from 2016 to date was reviewed.

As per DDMA in 2017, at least seven persons and 18 sheep died in three main disasters of the district. In 2018, 47 houses, five gaushalas were damaged in four natural disasters, and 161 sheep and 10 goats lost their lives. In 2019, six people died in four incidents, six houses were damaged, meanwhile, 20 sheep and goats died. In 2020, 77 sheep and goats died in two disasters and the panchayat house and post office of Theog were damaged by fire.

In 2021, 507 sheep and goats died and two persons lost their lives in three disasters. In 2022, in a major incident, 488 sheep and goats died in Rohru, in 2023, nine major disasters resulted in the death of 38 people and damage to government and private properties worth crores. In nine major disasters in 2024, 36 people died due to cloudburst and four people lost their lives in other accidents, meanwhile, 49 houses and 11 cow shelters were completely damaged.

Capital sees increase in landslides, cloudbursts

Capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has been witnessing increased incidents of landslides, cloudbursts and fire in last two years. In 2024, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) had also conducted a detailed drone-based LiDAR survey in Shimla in wake of the increasing incidents of landslides and land subsidence in the city.

During the review meeting on Wednesday, the DC directed officials to update the report of all disasters from 2016 to date. “For this, different employees have been appointed on the basis of the incident. Along with this, all the said employees will update it within a week,” said Kashyap.

Discussing about the works carried out by various departments for the people who have suffered loss in the natural disaster, the DC said, “It should be ensured while updating the report to give details about if the relief that people were supposed to get from the government whether they have actually received it or not.” He said this will also be reviewed again.

He directed the DDMA to prepare a detailed report, which includes the previous losses and its current status so that the same can be reviewed in the next meeting.

“If any disaster occurs in the district, then its report should be taken immediately from the department concerned and updated. So that it can be known how much work has been done in which disaster and how much relief is required now,” he added.