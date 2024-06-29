Himachal: Kamlesh Thakur slams opponent for forcing bypolls

Congress bypoll candidate from Dehra Kamlesh Thakur, during her election campaign on Friday, urged voters to question the BJP candidate about his resignation, which necessitated the by-elections. Congress Dehra bypoll candidate Kamlesh Thakur (HT File Photo)

Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasised that development efforts have been hampered due to the by-elections caused by the BJP and the former Independent MLA. She stated, “When the BJP leader and former independent MLA come to seek votes, the public must ask him why he resigned and imposed the burden of by-elections on the public. Now that by-elections are being held, I promise to compensate for the 15 months of neglect by the former MLA.”

She is pitted against former Independent legislator Hoshyar Singh, who is contesting this time as a BJP candidate.

Kamlesh urged the people of Dehra not to repeat past mistakes, pointing out that the MLA elected 16 months ago betrayed the public for personal gain. “You now have a golden opportunity, and there will be no lack of development in the area,” she said.

Speaking about her personal connection with Dehra, Kamlesh said, “This daughter of Dehra will now take full care of her maternal home along with her in-laws. After becoming an MLA, I will visit every village to address the people’s problems. I will also hold meetings at the ward level to understand their issues. I am receiving immense love and support from the public,” she said.

Sukhu using lies, deceit to influence election in Dehra: BJP MLA

BJP MLA and party spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal, who is the party coordinator for the by-elections in Dehra assembly constituency, accused CM Sukhu of being addicted to power and using lies and deceit to influence the election in Dehra.

Jamwal further said, “The empty promises that the CM is making in Dehra today are nothing more than alms because, in the last two years, announcements were only made at election times for his personal benefit. In contrast, BJP has consistently worked for every region of the state, addressing the needs of the people.”

Jamwal further claimed that the Sukhu government has failed on every front, leading to a collapse in the state’s law and order. “The morale of criminals is increasing day by day under Congress’ influence. The arrest of the son of former MLA Bamber Thakur, the mastermind of the Bilaspur firing incident, is a significant victory due to BJP’s intervention,” he said. He added that Congress was doing everything possible to suppress this case, but due to the fierce protests and opposition from the BJP, the MLA’s son had to be arrested.