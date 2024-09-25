Himachal: Kangana Ranaut withdraws remark on bringing back farm laws

Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021 and said that was her opinion and not the party’s. Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut posted a video message on social media on Wednesday to announce that she was taking back her words on the three contentious farm laws, which were repealed after prolonged protests by farmers. (X)

She said she might have disappointed many with her statement on the contentious laws which she regretted.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi MP’s statement.

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote, “My views on farmers’ laws are personal and they don’t represent the party’s stand on those Bills.”

She also posted a video on X in which she said, “When farmers’ laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected Prime Minister had withdrawn those laws.”

“I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back,” she said in the clip.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill condemned Kangana’s remarks on farmers. In a post on X , Shergill said: “As a Punjabi, must say that Ms Kangana Ranaut’s consistent, baseless, illogical rant against the farmers of Punjab and Sikh community has a damaging impact on all the good work done/being done by PM @narendramodi Ji for the welfare of Punjab, Punjabi & Punjabiyat. The PM’s bond with farmers and Punjab cannot be and must not be judged through the lens of one MP’s irresponsible comments.”

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday, Ranaut said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. “Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she had said.

She said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

Ranaut’s remarks come at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana on October 5. Haryana had witnessed major protests by farmers, particularly at Delhi’s borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed. The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

(With inputs from HTC, Jalandhar)