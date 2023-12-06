Himachal: Kullu administration suspends adventures sports

In the wake of the winter season, the district administration has suspended adventure sports, including trekking activities on the peaks and passes higher than 3,500 metres above sea level, in Kullu. HT Image

Deputy commissioner and chairman of district disaster management authority, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said the tour operators keen on undertaking mountain treks requires to inform Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering affiliated Sports Institute, Manali, superintendent of police Kullu, district tourism officer Kullu and the SDM concerned. “It will be necessary to take permission from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF),” a notification said.

