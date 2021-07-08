Himachal logs 172 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 172 fresh cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,117, while the death toll mounted to 3,470 after one more patient succumbed.

Of the new cases, 46 were reported in Chamba, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 20 in Solan, 15 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, four each in Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and three in Una. The recoveries reached 1,98,282 after 159 people recuperated. The state has 1,338 infected people.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 45,997 cases, followed by Mandi (27,307), Shimla (25,319), Solan (22,271), Sirmaur (15,347), Hamirpur (14,421), Una (13,350), Bilaspur (12,739), Chamba (11,411), Kullu (8,958), Kinnaur (3,266) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,731).

Tourists should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour: CM

The sudden spurt in the tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh after the government relaxed travel restrictions has raised concern. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Corona has not ended, we all should understand this. There is heavy tourist influx in Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala. We have directed the district administrations to ensure that crowds and traffic are controlled. Tourist are welcome to the state, but they should not indulge in hooliganism and follow covid-appropriate behaviour.”

A health department spokesperson also emphasised on the need to follow Covid protocol to prevent a third wave.