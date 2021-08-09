Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 187 fresh Covid infections
Himachal logs 187 fresh Covid infections

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:40 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 187 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,07,887, while the death toll mounted to 3,518 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion.

At 91, the highest cases were reported in Chamba, while 36 cases were reported in Mandi, 23 in Hamirpur, 16 in Kullu, 11 in Kangra, six in Bilaspur and one each in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

Active cases have climbed to 1,962, while recoveries reached 2,02,366 after 172 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,615 cases followed by Mandi (28,439), Shimla (25,947), Solan (22,452), Sirmaur (15,384), Hamirpur (14,709), Una (13,491), Bilaspur (13,001), Chamba (12,508), Kullu (9,234), Kinnaur (3,323) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,784).

