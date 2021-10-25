Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 19 fresh Covid cases
Himachal logs 19 fresh Covid cases

The Covid death toll climbed to 3,719 after one more patient succumbed to the infection; the active cases are at 1,493
Kangra is the worst-hit district with the Covid case count reaching 50,177, followed by Mandi where 31,467 people have tested positive so far and Shimla with 27,449 cases. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 01:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Covid case count in Himachal rose to 2,22,588 on Sunday, after 19 more people tested positive.

The death toll climbed to 3,719 after one more patient succumbed to the infection. Among the fresh cases,16 were reported from Kangra, two from Bilaspur and one from Mandi. The active case tally dropped to 1,493, while recoveries reached 2,17,360 after 104 people recuperated.

