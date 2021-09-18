Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 209 Covid cases
No case of Covid was reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur (Aqil Khan /HT file photo)
No case of Covid was reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur (Aqil Khan /HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 209 Covid cases

Of the new Covid cases, 58 were reported in Kangra, 47 in Hamirpur, 43 in Mandi, 27 in Bilaspur, 14 in Una, 11 in Shimla, four in Solan, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu district of Himachal
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondents, Dharamshala/srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:48 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 209 fresh Covid infections on Friday, which took the state’s tally to 2,16,639. No death was reported due to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Kangra, 47 in Hamirpur, 43 in Mandi, 27 in Bilaspur, 14 in Una, 11 in Shimla, four in Solan, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu.

No case was reported from Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,580 while recoveries reached 2,11,412 after 197 people recuperated.

155 test positive in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, 155 tested positive on Friday and one person died due to Covid.

There were 122 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 33 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 135 with active cases reaching 1,449.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 753 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 138 and 132 such cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered was 3,21,765 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.2%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,27,621 and the death toll stands at 1,416.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.