Himachal logs 209 Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 209 fresh Covid infections on Friday, which took the state’s tally to 2,16,639. No death was reported due to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Kangra, 47 in Hamirpur, 43 in Mandi, 27 in Bilaspur, 14 in Una, 11 in Shimla, four in Solan, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu.

No case was reported from Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,580 while recoveries reached 2,11,412 after 197 people recuperated.

155 test positive in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, 155 tested positive on Friday and one person died due to Covid.

There were 122 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 33 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 135 with active cases reaching 1,449.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 753 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 138 and 132 such cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered was 3,21,765 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.2%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,27,621 and the death toll stands at 1,416.