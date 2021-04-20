Himachal logs highest daily spike in Covid cases, 1,695 test +ve

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded highest single-day spike of 1,695 cases since the outbreak last year, taking the state’s caseload to 78,070.

The death toll has mounted to 1,190 after 13 patients died due to virus related complications.

Of the new cases, highest 526 were recorded in Kangra. This is highest single-day spike ever in any district.

Kangra has now replaced Shimla as worst-hit district. Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the situation has become alarming in the district.

There is no big hotspot, but cases have been reported from entire district, he said.

The DC said the situation may spiral out of control in three to four days if the surge doesn’t relent as the health facilities may run out of Covid beds.

It is worth mentioning that Kangra also gets patients from surrounding districts of Chamba, Una, Mandi and Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, Solan recorded 308 cases, Shimla 196, Mandi 185, Sirmaur 145, Kullu 88, Bilaspur 73, Una 68, Hamirpur 36, Kinnaur 35, Chamba 34 and Lahaul-Spiti two.

Active cases shot up to 9,783 while recoveries reached 67,072 after 593 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 12,709 cases followed by Shimla having reported 12,451 infections to date and Mandi with 11,948 cases.

Educational institutions to remain close till May 1

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to keep all the educational institutions closed till May 1. Earlier, the schools and colleges were closed till April 21.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Teachers will also not attend their duties, it was decided. State government has also put complete ban on transfers of field functional staff.

The state cabinet meeting would be held on April 22 wherein new curbs could be introduced.

The CM directed the officials to enhance the bed capacity in hospitals and said that steps would be taken to ensure proper availability of oxygen and medical staff. He said that bed capacity would be enhanced in Nerchowk medical college, IGMC, Dharamshala zonal hospital, Tanda medical college, Sundernagar hospital and other health institutions.

He said that health workers would be posted in appropriate number for care of Covid-19 patients.

Strengthening mechanism of home isolation need of the hour: Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that strengthening the mechanism of home isolation was need of the hour as about 95% of the Covid-19 active patients were at homes.

He appealed to doctors, medics, paramedics and Ashas to bring behavioural changes while treating and visiting infected people.

He reviewed the Covid spread in Bilaspur district, and also assessed the drought-like conditions prevailing in the state.

The CM said most of the doctors and other paramedical staff were working with great dedication to treat patients, but still greater commitment was required to ensure better results.

He said effective data about the patients in home isolation must be collected and they should also be provided pulse oxymeter, hand sanitiser along other essential medicines. He said that active involvement of local pradhans in rural areas should be ensured to effectively coordinate with the family members of the patients. Effective mechanism must be evolved to regularly monitor health parameters of the patients in home isolation besides motivating the people, he added.

Thakur urged the members of ‘vyapar mandals’ to extend support to the state government in its fight against the virus. He said the district administration must keep a watch on people coming back from religious congregations from other states.

The CM said that a special campaign must be launched to ensure active participation of elected representatives of PRIs and urban local bodies, NGOs, mahila mandals, and yuvak mandals to strengthen the mechanism of home isolation.

While reviewing the water situation in Bilaspur, Thakur said there was a need for rationing of water supply in a planned manner. He said that hand pumps could also be installed in areas which were facing severe water crisis.