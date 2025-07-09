Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal man held for Panchkula minor’s rape

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Initially, police registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 9. After the victim girl appeared at the police station with her family on June 23, a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, leading to the addition of Section 6 of POCSO Act

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in a case involving the enticement, kidnapping, and rape of a 16-year-old girl. According to police, the accused is a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

A police team of Pinjore police station arrested the accused on Monday. (HT photo for representation)
The victim’s family, residents of Panchkula, first reported on June 9 that their daughter was lured away by the accused in May. Although she returned briefly, the accused again took her to Amritsar, Punjab, on June 7.

Initially, police registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 9. After the victim girl appeared at the police station with her family on June 23, a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, leading to the addition of Section 6 of POCSO Act. A police team of Pinjore police station arrested the accused on Monday. He was presented in court on Tuesday and remanded for one day.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal man held for Panchkula minor’s rape
Follow Us On