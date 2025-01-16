Menu Explore
Himachal: Military band, weapon display top attractions on 77th Army Day

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 16, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The event was inaugurated by Major General Vivek Venkatraman, officiating Chief of Staff ARTRAC, in presence of deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) celebrated the 77th Army Day by organising a “Know Your Army” mela at The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.

A pipe band performs on the Army Day at Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI)
The event was inaugurated by Major General Vivek Venkatraman, officiating Chief of Staff ARTRAC, in presence of deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The mela aimed to promote awareness and understanding of the Indian Army’s role and contributions. The event is part of the celebrations marking the 77th Army Day, which commemorates the appointment of General KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

The mela featured an array of attractions, including a weapon and equipment display, a medical camp, selfie point and a performance by the military band. In addition, various stalls were set up to provide information on the Indian Army’s role, responsibilities and army’s contributions to national security and development.

Visitors were also treated to military martial music performances, which added to the fervour of the event. A large number of visitors, including locals and tourists, attended the mela, with women showing particular interest in the AWWA stall. Meanwhile, youth and children were drawn to stalls providing information on the recruitment process.

