Himachal opens 20% rooms in state Bhawans, circuit house for public booking online

The Himachal Pradesh government has opened 20% of rooms in the state Bhawan and Sadan in Delhi, Sadan in Chandigarh, and the Willy’s Park circuit house in Shimla for direct online booking by the general public, officials said on Wednesday. In Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, 29 rooms are under the GAD and 20 with the HPTDC.At Willy’s Park circuit house in Shimla, 49 rooms are with the GAD and 30 with the HPTDC. (File)

The general administration department (GAD) has notified 24 of the rooms falling under its control at these sites as “commercial”, making them available for online booking.

Officials said the rooms can now be booked directly online up to seven days in advance, replacing the earlier system under which reservations were routed through the GAD.

“We have opened these rooms for the common people, and they can be booked seven days in advance,” a GAD official said, adding that the move aims to improve occupancy and prevent proxy bookings.

According to officials, Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi has 50 rooms, of which 29 are under the GAD and the rest with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), while all 19 rooms in Himachal Sadan are under GAD’s control.

In Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, 29 rooms are under the GAD and 20 with the HPTDC.At Willy’s Park circuit house in Shimla, 49 rooms are with the GAD and 30 with the HPTDC.