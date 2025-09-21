Himachal: Pashu mitras to take care of livestock at doorstep

To strengthen the participation of locals in animal husbandry sector and to improve veterinary healthcare and breed improvement services delivery in the state, the state government launched Pashu Mitra Policy-2025 wherein initially 1,000 young locals will be trained and appointed as Pashu Mitra’s in rural belts of state. The Pashu Mitra once engaged in a veterinary Institution would remain only at their place of engagement and will be non transferable. (HT representational)

The aim is to address instant health needs of the cattle and other domestic animals, said a spokesperson of the animal husbandry department. He said that in areas where veterinary services were far away from villages, the Pashu Mitra’s will be a friendly connector between the veterinarian and the farmer.

The Pashu Mitra once engaged in a veterinary Institution would remain only at their place of engagement and will be non transferable. The selected incumbent will be paid honorarium at the rate of ₹5,000 per month for working just four hours a day.

The Pashu Mitra would be associated with the activities of animal husbandry department, which would help in creation of awareness about the sector and critical localised issues like man-animal conflicts and stray cattle etc, the spokesperson said, adding that the eligibility criteria for engagement of Pashu Mitra includes resident of gram panchayat, urban local body falling in the jurisdiction of concerned veterinary institution.

Under the Pregnancy Ration Scheme their duties also include to carry cattle feed bags for distribution to the beneficiaries. Accordingly they will have to undergo physical test wherein they have to complete 100 metres within one minute carrying up to 25 Kgs of weight.

The spokesperson stated that a Pashu Mitra Engagement Committee (PMEC) comprising of concerned sub-divisional officer, or his nominee as Chairman, concerned senior vet officer as member secretary and concerned veterinary officer as member. They will visit homes, inspect animals, provide first aid, give vaccinations, and even teach farmers how to maintain animal health right at their doorsteps.

Monthly attendance report of Pashu Mitra will be submitted by in-charge of veterinary institution every month. They will be entitled to one day leave after putting in one month service with a total leave admissibility of maximum 12 days in a year. Apart from this they will be entitled to Gazetted Holidays including holidays on Sunday.

He said that the female workers with less than two surviving children will also be entitled for 180 days maternity leave and 45 days maternity leave in case of miscarriage including abortion (irrespective of number of surviving Children).