Himachal power employees to hold statewide protest on Oct 28

Demanding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of 51 abolished posts of engineers and reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers, who were removed from the job, employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will hold protest on October 28. Demanding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of 51 abolished posts of engineers and reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers, who were removed from the job, employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will hold protest on October 28. (HT File)

The Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited comprising employees and engineers has announced hold symbolic demonstrations across the state. Joint Front co-convener Heera Lal Verma said, “The electricity board employees have been fighting for the old pension scheme for 21 months. The decision to abolish 51 posts of engineers and remove 81 drivers from the electricity board is not acceptable.”

Hiralal Verma said two days ago, a joint front meeting was held with the cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of minister Rajesh Dharmani, in which the government was talking about dissolving many units of the electricity board.