Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal power employees to hold statewide protest on Oct 28

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 26, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited comprising employees and engineers has announced hold symbolic demonstrations across Himachal Pradesh

Demanding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of 51 abolished posts of engineers and reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers, who were removed from the job, employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will hold protest on October 28.

Demanding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of 51 abolished posts of engineers and reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers, who were removed from the job, employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will hold protest on October 28. (HT File)
Demanding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of 51 abolished posts of engineers and reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers, who were removed from the job, employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will hold protest on October 28. (HT File)

The Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited comprising employees and engineers has announced hold symbolic demonstrations across the state. Joint Front co-convener Heera Lal Verma said, “The electricity board employees have been fighting for the old pension scheme for 21 months. The decision to abolish 51 posts of engineers and remove 81 drivers from the electricity board is not acceptable.”

Hiralal Verma said two days ago, a joint front meeting was held with the cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of minister Rajesh Dharmani, in which the government was talking about dissolving many units of the electricity board.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //