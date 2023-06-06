Himachal to frame policy to find plastic alternatives: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that state government would formulate a policy within next one year for finding alternatives to plastic. The government is actively seeking alternatives to boost and preserve the environment said the CM. (ANI Photo)

Presiding over a state-level function on “World Environment Day” here, Sukhu said the government would encourage industries to seek an alternative for plastic and gradually thereafter will enforce a complete ban on use of plastic in the state. He stressed for the utilisation of plastic in road construction and emphasised for incorporating the culture and environment oriented courses in the educational curriculum to promote environmental awareness amongst the children.

The government is actively seeking alternatives to boost and preserve the environment said the CM, and urged people to cooperate with the government’s efforts in environmental protection and reducing pollution. He highlighted the impacts of climate change, such as changing weather patterns and increasing water crisis across the country, which is evident from the fact that many states were demanding extra water from Himachal.

He said a green budget has been presented, allocating funds for renewable energy initiative besides focusing on combating single-use of plastic. Over the next three years, government vehicles will be phased out and replaced with electric vehicles. The production of solar and wind energy is also being promoted in the state, he said.

The CM said that in line with protecting the environment, and to further support eco-friendly transportation, the state government was providing 50% subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis in the State. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase the income of those involved in the transportation sector, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is taking the lead in establishing green corridors thereby becoming the first state in the country to do so and infrastructure development is underway for this purpose. The government is also focusing on the production of green hydrogen due to which positive outcomes were expected in the near future. He said that a target has been set to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

Highlighting the state’s efforts in promoting green energy, the CM urged Central government to increase the state’s share in hydro power projects. He said that Himachal is committed to its role as a pioneer in sustainable energy initiatives.

In support of environmental conservation, the CM distributed nine “dona-pattal” machines to women self-help groups and provided solar lights to 20 ekal naris (single women) as a mean of promoting sustainable practices. He also released the batch and poster of “Mission Life” initiative. As a symbol of promoting environmental awareness, the CM was presented a jacket made from recycled plastic waste.

He also inaugurated the exhibition of various self help groups and other organizations.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena detailed about the comprehensive programme being implemented by the state government to safeguard the environment encompassing district level initiatives, Panchayat-level projects etc. Though the forest cover has increased in the state, but waste management is a challenge still, he said and it was mandatory to look for Plastic substitutes.

Sukhu flags off awareness rally

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off an awareness rally from his official residence Oak Over on the occasion of “World Environment Day”. Students of Government Senior Secondary Schools Portmore, Sanjauli and Shimla Public School, as well as volunteers from the Shimla Municipal Corporation took part in the rally. Cyclists also joined the awareness rally. He also administered an oath of environmental protection to the participants on the occasion.

During an informal interaction with the media, the CM emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is making diligent efforts to protect the environment. He said that the state government has implemented several measures to check pollution and preservation of the environment, adding that Himachal is the first state to ban single-use plastic.