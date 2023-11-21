: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched e-taxi scheme under the first phase of ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi self-employment start-up scheme here. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches e-taxi scheme (HT)

The chief minister also launched the website of the transport department to provide the facility of online registration for e-taxis, through which applicants can get themselves registered by visiting the website within a period of one month.

He said 500 permits would be issued in the first phase and the number of permits will be increased as per the demand in the near future. The state government would also provide e-taxi to the government departments in a phased manner to provide assured source of income to the unemployed youth.

He said that the government was also providing 50% subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi and the conditions for taking loan under this scheme will also be relaxed, he added.

Sukhu said that this scheme would go a long way in minimising air pollution and assist making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31 together with providing self employment avenues to the youth.

He said that the state government was also providing 50% subsidy on the purchase of e-buses and e-trucks. The state government had also issued 24 permits to private bus operators for e-buses. The infrastructure for charging of e-vehicles was being developed in the state, he said, adding that 17 e-charging stations would be installed in the next two months. Besides, the transport department was also setting up e-charging stations in a phased manner.

All the diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be replaced by e-buses in a phased manner and 300 e-buses were being purchased in the first phase, the chief minister said.

Under the second phase of the scheme, the youth would be encouraged to set up solar energy projects which would also be a good source of income for the youth. The draft of this scheme was being finalised and soon this scheme will also be rolled-out, he said.

The youth would be provided subsidy for agriculture related work under the third phase of the scheme. A scheme was also being prepared to provide 90% subsidy to youth for pisciculture, he added.

The start-up scheme for the youth was one of the key promises made in the Pratigya Patra of the Congress Party and all the promises were being fulfilled by the government. He said that the state government has restored the old pension in the very first cabinet meeting and all the promises will be fulfilled.

