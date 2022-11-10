Himachal Pradesh Elections: Anurag Thakur blames Congress for hindering projects

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Manmohan Singh at the centre and Virbhadra Singh’s government did not protect the interest of Himachal.

He alleged that the Congress government obstructed the projects sanctioned by the central government.

Thakur addressed public meetings in Sanjauli and Nabha on Wednesday evening. He alleged that Congress resorts to lies at the time of elections and patronizes corruption when it comes to power.

“It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the centre, and Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal’s government in the state expanded the road network,” Thakur said, addressing a public meeting after a roadshow.

He said that Congress when it was in power, neither provided employment opportunities nor gave unemployment allowance as per the election promise. “Apart from this, the promises that the Congress party is making this time are also not going to be fulfilled. One Rank One Pension was given when the Modi government came to power. Similarly, funds were made available for development work in Shimla and Dharamshala under the Smart City Project. AIIMS, PGI centre, medical college, IIM and IIT all were given by the BJP government for the development of the state,” he said.