Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP not sensitive to employees OPS demand, says Pratibha Singh

Terming the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) a bundle of false promises, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh on Monday said that BJP should also give a full account of promises made during 2017 which have been fulfilled.

Pratibha said that the Jai Ram Thakur regime was neither sensitive towards the employees nor towards the farmers, orchardists or common people.

“CM Thakur, who had advised the employees, demanding Old Pension Scheme (OPS), to quit jobs and contest elections, is now trying to woo them by making false promises,” she alleged addressing election rallies in Indora, Dehra and Jawalamukhi assembly segments of Kangra district.

The state Congress president said that BJP has not made any mention of the promises made in 2017, which remain unfulfilled, and through its manifesto has made its best effort to mislead the public.

“People should beware of their “Jumlebazi”. Don’t get misled or let others mislead you,” she said.

Pratibha said that the Congress had the support of the people, and it was due to this that the party had won four by-elections held last year.

She alleged that under the BJP regime the state’s finances were in a complete mess and Himachal Pradesh was today under a debt burden of over ₹70,000 crore.

“BJP’s claim of a double-engine government has fallen flat and the centre didn’t provide Himachal any kind of help which would have helped the state deal with unemployment or rising debt,” she said.

Describing the police recruitment paper leak as the biggest scam of the BJP government, Pratibha Singh alleged that the paper was not leaked but sold under a conspiracy.

If voted to power, the Congress will probe the paper leak case and send the guilty behind the bars,’ she said.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting public sentiments for political gains, the Congress president said that people were fed up with the corrupt regime and that Congress would return to power in the state with a thumping majority.