Himachal Pradesh Elections: Centre committed to improving connectivity in hills, says Nitin Gadkari

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:52 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the government’s focus has been on the ropeway, cable car and funicular railway projects

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari greets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in Bharmour, Chamba on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Citing difficulties in building road and tunnel projects in the hilly region, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that emphasis was being laid on developing ropeways, cable car and funicular railways in the hills to improve connectivity.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh elections: Highest polling station to see 100% turnout

Addressing an election rally in ST reserved Bharmour assembly segment of Chamba district, Gadkari said he had approved 14 ropeway projects, which include Bhanodi to Killar in Pangi valley and Bharmour to Bharmani Temple.

Besides, he said, tunnel projects worth 60,000 Cr were also being implemented in the state.

“I would explore possibilities to build more tunnels to improve connectivity and strengthen the ropeway and cable car and funicular railway network in these hills,” he said.

Gadkari said as the water resource minister, he had approved three important hydro-projects for Himachal, including Lakhwar, Renukaji and Kishau Dam, by resolving conflict between the states.

He said to connect Bharmour with Pathankot, work on national highway 154A was underway. Stressing the need to switch to green fuels, Gadkari said his dream is to end the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

