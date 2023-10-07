The Himachal Pradesh high court has reserved its judgement in a case related to not appointing tainted officials to sensitive positions in the state. Himachal Pradesh HC reserves judgement on appointment of tainted officials

Earlier, the court had passed orders on a public interest petition not to appoint tainted officials to sensitive positions and had also directed for a thorough departmental inquiry against all such officials.

Chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua’s division bench on Thursday reserved its judgment after hearing the case. In the case, the court took note of the issues involving tainted officials working in sensitive positions within the government.

The court had previously directed the chief secretary to submit an affidavit revealing the status of the departmental action initiated against all officials with a tainted image. The court had also instructed them to submit a chart in a tabulated format, disclosing the names of the officials along with their current status and the stages of action taken against them. The court had emphasised in its earlier orders that the government should communicate through affidavits whether such officials are holding any sensitive positions.

In 2014, the state government had submitted a list of 43 tainted officials appointed to sensitive positions to the court. On January 8, 2014, the state government had informed the court that all tainted officials had been removed from sensitive positions. While disposing of the public interest petition, the court had clarified that if any tainted official is appointed to a sensitive position, the matter can be brought before the court with complete information.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON