Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh high court promotes 16 officers of different cadres

Himachal Pradesh high court promotes 16 officers of different cadres

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 04:29 PM IST

Private secretaries Hem Lata, Rajeev Kumar, Karan Singh Guleria and Jai Prakash Verma have been promoted as secretaries

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday promoted 16 officers and officials of different cadres. (HT file photo)
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday promoted 16 officers and officials of different cadres. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday promoted 16 officers and officials of different cadres.

Private secretaries Hem Lata, Rajeev Kumar, Karan Singh Guleria and Jai Prakash Verma have been promoted as secretaries.

Section officers Kalyan Singh Tanta and Yugal Kishore besides private secretary Beli Ram Sharma have been promoted as court masters.

Judgment writers Sanjeev Kumar, Subhash Sharma, Vikrant Chandel, Manjit Kumar and Sushma Thakur besides personal assistant Ravinder Kumar have been promoted as private secretaries.

Stenographers Vinod Kumar, Rishi Mukherjee and Nisha Kumari have been promoted as judgment writers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out