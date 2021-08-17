Himachal Pradesh Police transfers: 8 SPs among 21 IPS officers shifted

In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including eight superintendents of police (SPs), and three state police service (HPPS) officers besides giving posting to five probationer IPS officers.

Vimukt Ranjan, the superintendent of police, Kangra, the biggest district in terms of population, has been posted as the commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh in Una district. Ranjan will be replaced by Khushal Chand Sharma, the Sirmaur SP at present.

Shimla SP Mohit Chawla has been transferred as the SP, Baddi, in Solan district, while Virender Singh Tomar, who was awaiting posting will be joining as commandant, 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, Bassi in Bilaspur district.

Monika Bhutunguru, who is posted as assistant inspector general of police (AIGP) police headquarters (PHQ), Shimla, will be the new Shimla SP.

Ranjana Chauhan, SP (leave reserve), police headquarters, Shimla will be the SP, Lokayukta, Shimla, while commandant, HP Armed Police, Junga, Anjum Ara has been posted as SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, (SV-ACB), southern range, Shimla.

SP, special investigation unit (SIU) of SV-ACB, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal has been transferred as the SP, Sirmaur, while Baddi SP Rohit Malpani will be the SP (cyber crime), CID, Shimla.

Bilaspur SP Diwakar Sharma has shifted as the SP at Police Training College (PTC), Daroh, in place of Ramesh Chander Chhajta, whose posting orders will be issued separately.

Gaurav Singh, who was involved in the Kullu slapgate incident and was awaiting posting, will be the SP (economic offences wing), CID, Shimla, and Sakshi Verma, at present commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi in Hamirpur, will be the AIGP, PHQ, Shimla.

Hamirpur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran has been transferred as SP SIU (SV-ACB), Shimla, and Solan SP Abhishek Yadav as commandant, HP Armed Police, Junga.

Commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, Akriti will be the Hamirpur SP and Ashok Rattan, at present posted as sub divisional police officer, Nurpur, will be the new Kinnaur SP, replacing incumbent SR Rana, who goes as the Bilaspur SP.

Virender Sharma, SP, SV-ACB, southern range, Shimla, has been shifted as the Solan SP and Padam Chand, who is as AIGP tourism, traffic and railways (TTR), Shimla, has been transferred as SP (crime), CID, Shimla.

Shristi Pandey, SDPO, Amb, has been shifted as ASP, Kangra, and Vivek Kumar, the SDPO at Nalagarh goes as the Mandi ASP.

Probationer Charu Sharma has been posted as SDPO Rajgarh in Sirmaur, Ilma Afroz as SDPO, Amb, Mayank Chaudhar as SDPO, Salooni, Abhishek as SDPO, Nurpur, and Amit Yadav as SDPO, Nalagarh.

HPPS officer Sandeep Kumar Dhawal, at present SP (cyber crime), CID, Shimla, goes as AIGP (TTR), Shimla, while Rajgarh SDPO Bhisham Thakur will be the DSP (leave reserve) at PHQ, Shimla.

Salooni SDPO Sher Singh has been shifted as DSP, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi.