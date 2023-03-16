Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission denies irregularities in asst prof recruitment

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur has denied irregularities in the assistant professor recruitment exam as baseless. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts recruitments for the state civil services and Class-I gazetted posts. It has been entrusted the responsibility of completing recruitment for lower grade posts since the government disbanded the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) at Hamirpur after the recent paper leak case. (Representational photo)

Two candidates had recently complained to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that a candidate who was absent in assistant professor (college cadre) of music (vocal) screening exam conducted by the HPPSC was selected in the final round after the personality test. The matter was reported in a section of the media on March 11.

Thakur said the HPPSC took note of the report and carried out a thorough examination of documents of all candidates. “We found the allegations baseless and unsubstantiated,” the chairman said.

He appealed to candidates to stay away from misinformation and cooperate in the recruitment process so that it could be completed in a time-bound manner.

