Himachal: Three killed as car skids, rolls down hill in Kasauli

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Three people were killed when their car skidded and rolled 200m downhill near Kasauli in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The car that skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Kasauli in Solan district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
The incident took place at Jangeshu, 7km from Kasauli on the Parwanoo-Kasauli road, around 4am.

The victims were identified as Suraj Thakur and Shubham of Nalagarh and Sangam, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police Pranav Chauhan said a rescue team was rushed to the spot after a local resident informed the police.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and families informed.

A case was registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.

