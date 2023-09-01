Despite monsoon fury, Himachal sees 4% rain deficit in August

Himachal Pradesh recorded 4% deficit rain in August with the state getting 247.6 mm rainfall against a normal of 256.8mm. The season rain surplus has come down to 33%. Himachal Pradesh recorded 4% deficit rain in August with the state getting 247.6 mm rainfall against a normal of 256.8mm (HT File)

This July was the second-wettest since 1980, receiving 437.5 mm rain against the normal of 255.9mm, a 71% surplus from usual.

Cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season till August 31 was 816.4mm against a normal of 613.8mm.

The state saw spell of heavy rain on August 14 and 15, causing substantial losses to life and property. As many as 50 people died due to natural calamities on August 14 in the state.

Shimla was the epicentre of disasters where 24 people died in three landslide incidents. Heavy downpour triggered landslides and floods in Mandi and other districts. Himachal government had declared the catastrophe as a “state disaster”.

Another spell of heavy rain on August 23 and 24 left a trail of destruction in Mandi district where hundreds of families had to be shifted to relief camps. The maximum damage was in Thunag and Bali Chowki sub-divisions.

Shimla Indian Meteorological Department director Surender Paul said that Bilaspur got highest with 89% excess rainfall in August. Tribal Lahaul-Spiti district saw a 96% rainfall deficit, he added. He said that while six districts recorded excess rain in August, six were in deficit.

The monsoon receded in the last week of August last week and lull is expected to continue in the first week of September, officials said.

Paul said the season’s rain surplus is at 33% at the end of August, with Solan getting 99% rains above normal, Shimla 91% and Bilaspur 76% since the onset of monsoon.

Mandi-Kullu highway blocked for third day

Hundreds of vehicles, mostly goods carrier, are stranded as Mandi-Kullu four-lane highway remains blocked for third consecutive day. The highway was blocked on Tuesday after a massive landslide at the portal of Tunnel No. 11 at Jhalogi.

“Vehicles are stuck at 4-Miles, Pandoh, Mandi and Nagchala,” said Mandi superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan. She said the highway is unlikely to open for traffic soon.

She said that a route from Mandi to Kullu via Kamand was open for one-way traffic for light motor vehicles and six-wheel heavy vehicles.

“Vehicles on this route are being released in a staggered manner to avoid traffic jams,” she said.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 156 roads, including two national highways, are blocked for traffic across the state. Of these, 83 are in Mandi district alone.

391 deaths in season, ₹8,657 crore losses

SDMA director DC Rana said till August 31, a total of 391 people have been killed in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

As many as 255 people died in rain-related incidents and 136 in road accidents. A total of 38 people are still missing.

The state has suffered losses amounting to ₹8,657.8 crore. Over 2,500 houses have been fully damaged and nearly 10,800 have suffered partial damage.

