Himachal records above normal rainfall after 16 years

Himachal Pradesh recorded 6% above normal rainfall in the month of July after a gap of 16 years, states a report released by local MeT department.

The hill state received 289mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 273mm. Before this, the state had recorded 309mm rainfall in July of 2005.

The report also shows that from July 1 to 31, Kullu district received excessive rainfall and Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla and Una recorded heavy rainfall while Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Solan reported rainfall deficit.

There were 12 spells of heavy rainfall in the month of July. During this, heavy rains have been recorded on July 11, 12, 16, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 July. Of the 31 days, it rained on 28 days.

Kullu recorded 90% above normal rainfall. Similarly, Kangra has received 32% above normal rainfall, Hamirpur 25%, Mandi 16%, Shimla 15 % and Una two percent.

Lahaul and Spiti recorded 50% rainfall deficit while Chamba received 32% below normal rainfall, Solan 14% below normal, Sirmaur 13%, Kinnaur six percent and Bilaspur one percent below normal. The state recorded about 35 major landslide incidents this season, maximum in July, besides 17 incidents of cloudbursts or flashfloods.

The state suffered losses of more than ₹550 crore. More than 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since June 13, the onset of monsoon in Himachal.

Bad weather forecast till Aug 5

The MeT department has predicted inclement weather till August 6. A yellow alert of heavy to very heavy rains has been issued for plains and middle hills on August 2 , 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, Nadaun was the wettest place in the state on Sunday receiving 35mm or rains followed by Dalhousie 34mm, Baldwara, 29mm, Chamba 19mm, Kasauli and Bijahi 17mm each, Paonta Sahib 14mm, Sujanpur Tira 13mm and Janjehli and Guler 12mm each.

Keylong was the coldest with the night temperature recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius.