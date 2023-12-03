Himachal repeals 13 ‘outdated’ laws

The Himachal Pradesh Repeal Bill, 2023 was notified on Saturday after the governor’s assent, bringing an end to 13 “outdated” laws in the state. The bill was passed during the monsoon session. The repealed laws, ranging from the colonial era to the recent times, were deemed “obsolete and irrelevant” by the state government. (HT File)

The repealed laws, ranging from the colonial era to the recent times, were deemed “obsolete and irrelevant” by the state government. Among them are three laws dating back to the British era, including the Presidency Small Causes Court Act, 1882, the Farmers’ Loan Act, 1884 and the Provincial Small Causes Court Act 1887. The remaining laws were enacted during the tenures of Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal governments.

The repealed acts include the Mandi Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Disposal Act, 1997, the Chamba Minor Forest Produce Exploitation and Disposal Act, 2003, the Punjab Tobacco Vendor Fee Repeal Act, 1953, Himachal Pradesh Individual Forest Act, 1954, the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965 and the Punjab Profession, Trade, Livelihood and Employment Taxation Act, 1968.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Conservation, the Forest-Based Essential Commodities Act, 1984, the Himachal Pradesh Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 1999, Himachal Pradesh Medical Council Act, 2003 and the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal Transfer of Taxes Act 2008 have been abolished.

The state government had said these laws were “archaic and no longer serving the interests of the people.”