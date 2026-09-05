Himachal seeks ₹105 cr to tackle glacial lake outburst flood threat

Amidst growing concerns over glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), Himachal Pradesh has sought ₹105 crore from the Centre to install early warning systems (EWS) and undertake other mitigation measures at four major glacial lakes. Additionally, the Central Water Commission (CWC) will carry out flow-path analysis and downstream risk assessment for 681 glacial lakes in the Himalayan region, while an integrated risk-categorisation framework will be developed under the leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Additionally, the Central Water Commission (CWC) will carry out flow-path analysis and downstream risk assessment for 681 glacial lakes in the Himalayan region, while an integrated risk-categorisation framework will be developed under the leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Giving details of a high-level meeting chaired by the Union home secretary to review preparedness and mitigation measures against GLOFs in the Himalayan states, Himachal disaster management authority director Pushpendra Rana said, “A detailed project report (DPR) of approximately ₹105 crore has been prepared by the Jal Shakti Vibhag for the installation of early warning systems and other GLOF mitigation measures at four lakes. The proposal will be submitted to the NDMA for funding support.”

The meeting comes in the backdrop of devastating floods on the China-Nepal border that have killed at least 1,287 people in Nepal, while 5,083 remain missing.

While it is still unclear where the avalanche originated or what triggered it early on August 26, scientists and researchers suspect the destruction may have been triggered by a GLOF.

The proposed early warning systems will be installed at Ghepan Lake in Lahaul and Spiti, Vasuki Lake in Kullu, and Kasha Ghad and Sangla lakes in Kinnaur. Of the total estimated cost, ₹52 crore will be spent on installing the early warning systems, while the remaining amount will be utilised for mitigation measures in downstream areas.

Rana said Himachal had also sought greater international coordination for monitoring glacial lakes, particularly as 59 of the 76 identified lakes in the state, covering more than 10 hectares, were located in the Tibetan Himalayan region.

Representatives of the NDMA and other Himalayan states attended the meeting.

A long-term financing and risk-reduction programme will also be prepared for individual lakes before being expanded into a comprehensive plan covering all 681 lakes. A dedicated GLOF workshop will further facilitate technical coordination and strengthen preparedness across the Himalayan states.