Himachal sees 55% rise in Covid cases over a week

Himachal Pradesh has seen a 55% rise in new Covid-19 infections over the past week with a total of 1,22,906 positive cases on Friday.

The health department data shows the state recorded 23,619 cases in the first week of May as compared to 15,222 cases in the last week of April. In the highest single-day spike, the state recorded 4,190 new infections on Friday.

The spike in infections has also led to rise in fatality. As many as 297 people have died in the past seven days in the state, a 37% increase as compared to 217 Covid fatalities in the last week of April. Friday saw the highest number of 56 deaths in a day.

Since the outbreak last March, a total of 1,780 people have died due to coronavirus-related complications. The state has a case fatality ratio of 1.44%, which is higher than the national average of 1.1%.

Kangra saw the highest number of 109 deaths in a week, an average of 16 deaths a day. To date, the district has recorded 483 deaths and has a case fatality ratio of 2%. Shimla has registered 347 fatalities since the outbreak and 33 in the past week alone. Mandi’s death count has reached 207 of which 26 occurred in the past seven days. Similarly, Solan’s total count is 144 of which 43 succumbed between May 1 and 7.

Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, Solan account for 60% of cases

Kangra, the state’s most populous district, accounts for 20% of the total caseload. The four worst-hit districts of Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan share 60% of the cases.

The four districts have recorded a cumulative 73,944 cases to date since the outbreak. Kangra recorded 6,568 new cases in a week, 76.5% more than the previous week’s tally of 3,720 infections. Solan recorded 2,649 new infections, Mandi 2,648, and Shimla 2,277.

Sirmaur is also emerging as a bigger hotspot and has recorded 2,467 new cases.

Sharp increase in infections

The active Covid cases have spiralled manifold due to the sharp increase in the infections. In the past week, the active case count rose by 11,088 as compared to 6,179 in the last week of April.

Kangra has the highest number of 8,237 active cases, 28% of the total active cases. Solan has 3,709 active cases, Mandi 3,054, Sirmaur 2,923 and Shimla 2,787.

A total of 91,573 people have recovered from Covid in the state to date of which 12,263 recuperated during the past week alone.

The recovery rate has come down to 74.5% from 78% last week.