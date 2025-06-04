Himachal sees first Covid case in latest surge, Sirmaur woman tests positive

An 82-year-old woman has been tested positive for Covid in Nahan Medical College of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. This is the state’s first case of the latest surge. As per the authorities, the woman from Saranh area reached the medical college for treatment on Tuesday morning and was found positive in the rapid test. The 82-year-old Covid patient was advised hospitalisation but she refused following which she was asked to ensure her home isolation.

The doctors advised her to get admitted but she refused following which she was asked to ensure her home isolation. She was sent home after being administered necessary medicines.

Sirmaur’s chief medical officer Dr Amitabh Jain confirmed that the woman was tested positive for Covid. He said her sample would be sent to Mandi for genome sequencing after which information about the variant of Covid would be available. Dr Jain said that after the woman was found Covid positive, the block medical officer (BMO) was instructed that all the people who came in contact with the woman should be tested.

The CMO said the oxygen plant in Nahan Medical College was fully functional. Arrangements for ICU have been made. A letter has also been written to the department for RT-PCR kit. The state government had last week issued an advisory to all medical colleges and hospitals regarding Covid in which the hospitals were asked to keep oxygen plants, ICU, testing labs, etc., ready. Genome sequencing of corona samples will be done at Nerchowk Medical College, Mandi.