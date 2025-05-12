Himachal: Shimla cops book man for using Pak flag image on social media

The Shimla police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly using an image of the Pakistan flag as the display picture on WhatsApp, said officials. The police said that the accused worked for a private gas agency as a delivery person. (HT File)

Police said the accused, identified as Adil Magre, hails from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir and has been living near the Lakkar Bazar in Shimla since 2016. He worked for a private gas agency as a delivery person, they added.

Magre was booked on charges of “prompting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, race or community and imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration”, police said, adding that the case was registered under sections 196 and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.