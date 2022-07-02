Himachal: Sukhu leads Congress’ protest against Agnipath

Kangra district Congress committee on Friday took out a protest in Dharamshala against the Agnipath scheme. Congress campaign committee head and Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu led the protest and said, “The Agnipath shcheme has contractualised the army jobs. This shows how much the BJP-led government care about those who are ready to lay down their lives for the country.”

He said there were more than 5,000 youth from Himachal who had already passed the physical efficiency test and written exam for the army and were awaiting their joining letters.

“However, the army cancelled all the previous recruitments, leaving in them in a lurch,” he claimed.

Sukhu said the Congress stands in solidarity with the youth of the country and demands the Centre to roll back the Agnipath scheme or the protest will be intensified at block level.

He also slammed the BJP-led state government over the police recruitment exam paper leak case.

Sukhu alleged that no action has been taken against the officers who were responsible for conducting free and fair exam.

Later, Sukhu also addressed a party workers meet.

On being questioned about HPCC president Pratibha Singh’s ‘Chhoti Si Vardaat’ remark on Kotkhai rape and murder case, Sukhu said political leaders should avoid speaking on sensitive issues at public platforms.

“Such issues should not be politicised by anyone,” he said.